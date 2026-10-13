KREMLIN: CONTACTS ON TRUMPS RUSSIA-UKRAINE ENERGY CEASEFIRE CONTINUING

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that contacts about an energy ⁠ceasefire ⁠between Russia and Ukraine which US president Donald Trump announced ⁠on Sunday were continuing, but that it had nothing more to say on the matter for now.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not ⁠specify who ⁠Russia was talking to about the ceasefire.

Trump's surprise announcement, which he said was "effective immediately," took Ukraine by surprise according to ⁠President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, and Russia has not said whether it was informed about Trump's announcement beforehand or not.

Russia's ⁠Defence ‌Ministry ‌said on ⁠Tuesday its ‌forces had not hit any Ukrainian energy-related ⁠targets in ⁠their overnight attacks.