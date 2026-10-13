French lawmakers unanimously back bill to protect sexual violence victims

France's National Assembly on Tuesday unanimously approved a bill to strengthen protection for victims of sexual and gender-based violence.

The bill passed its first reading in a 503-0 vote, following six days of debate. It will now go to the Senate and is not yet in force.

The legislation would require investigators to interview victims and suspects, preserve evidence and look for other potential victims within one year.

It also provides for specialized police units and courts dealing with sexual and domestic violence.

Victims would be entitled to 10 days of leave to attend medical appointments or take legal steps.

The bill would require schools to hold regular interviews with students to help identify violence, with full implementation planned by 2032.

Other measures include expanded incest-related offenses, medical care for child victims and stronger consent requirements for invasive medical procedures.

The bill would also strengthen penalties for sharing sexual content without consent and sending unsolicited sexual images.

Lawmakers rejected several provisions intended to protect foreign victims, including a ban on issuing deportation orders against sexual violence victims who have filed complaints.

The reform gained momentum after the death of an 11-year-old girl, Lyhanna, who was found dead after being raped in southwestern France in June.

The suspect had previously faced several complaints alleging sexual violence against minors.

The government has pledged to assess the cost of the measures and present a budget plan after the Senate examines the bill.





