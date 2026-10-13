China’s top diplomat seeks enhanced maritime alignment with Russia

China's top diplomat Wang Yi on Tuesday called for enhanced maritime alignment with Russia to safeguard their "legitimate" interests and maintain maritime security in the Asia-Pacific region.

He made the remarks during a meeting with Russian presidential aide and Maritime Board Chairman Nikolai Patrushev in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said in a post on US social media company X.

"China stands ready to work with Russia to enhance the alignment of the two countries' maritime strategies, leverage our respective strengths, safeguard our legitimate maritime rights and interests, maintain maritime security in the Asia-Pacific region, and ensure the smooth passage of vessels through key international shipping routes," Wang was quoted as saying.