Activist Thunberg joins France student rally after violence at protests

French high school pupils staged fresh nationwide rallies Tuesday urging better learning conditions, supported by university students and Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, with authorities and participants wary of further violence.

With just months to go before elections to replace President Emmanuel Macron, French authorities had been hoping that the protests would start to ease ahead of half-term holidays to start at the end of the week.

But teenagers at high schools called lycees -- backed by university students, teachers, unions and the far-left opposition France Unbowed party -- have said their demands have not been met.

"They're not listening to us, so we're going to them," university student union l'Union etudiante wrote on X.

Outside an art college in Paris, 19-year-old Gabin Jaze--Gaugain was among dozens of students striking peacefully in support of high school pupils, as police vans lined up on the other side of the boulevard.

"It's a blockade in solidarity with the distress in public high schools in the suburbs and the rest of France," he told AFP.

"High school kids have suffered great brutality," he added after multiple allegations of police violence against protesters in recent weeks.

The student union reported 90 percent of universities had closed nationwide to show support.

Thunberg, who became famous as a teen for school strikes to demand action on climate change, stood among pupils demonstrating outside a school at the heart of the movement in the capital's largest suburb, Saint-Denis.

"Young people are not being included in the conversation. Our future is being robbed away from us," the 23-year-old told reporters at the Paul Eluard high school.