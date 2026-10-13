SWEDENS ANDERSSON SAYS SHE IS STILL UNABLE TO FORM A GOVERNMENT

Sweden's Andersson says she is still unable to form a government

Swedish opposition leader Magdalena Andersson of the Social Democrats said on Tuesday she is still unable ⁠to form a ⁠government one month after the country's parliamentary election.

Andersson's centre-left bloc in a September 13 election ⁠won 176 seats to 173 for Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson's right-wing coalition but the four parties on the winning side disagree over who should be allowed to be part of a new government.

* Andersson spoke to media after she reported back ⁠to parliament's ⁠speaker on her latest attempt at forming a government

* "The process hasn't advanced far enough," Andersson said. "I haven't secured an agreement with other parties."

* Parliament Speaker Andreas Norlensaid he will still schedule a vote on ⁠Thursday on whether Andersson can form a government

* Andersson said she would fail a vote at this point and that it's reasonable that Kristersson next gets the speaker's mandate to try to ⁠form ‌a government

* ‌There is little indication ⁠so far that ‌Kristersson of the right-wing Moderates would be able to secure a ⁠majority, and the task ⁠of government formation could thus revert ⁠to Andersson at a later time



