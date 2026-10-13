6 civilians killed, 18 injured in Houthi shelling in Taiz: Yemeni government

At least six civilians were killed and 18 injured in Houthi shelling of residential neighborhoods and populated areas in Yemen's southwestern Taiz province during the last 24 hours, the Yemeni government said Tuesday.

The Interior Ministry said women, children and the elderly were among the casualties in attacks targeting Taiz city and its surrounding rural areas.

The shelling also damaged seven residential homes and 12 private vehicles, as well as Al-Safwa Hospital and Al-Saeed Mosque in Taiz city, it added.

The latest casualties come amid continued Houthi shelling in Taiz.

Taiz has been one of the main front lines in Yemen's conflict, with areas of the province divided between government forces and the Houthis.

The Houthis have controlled the national capital, Sanaa, and several provinces since 2014. Yemen's internationally recognized government is backed by a Saudi-led coalition that intervened in the conflict in 2015.

Fighting has intensified in recent months amid a broader escalation between the Houthis, Yemeni government forces and the Saudi-led coalition.





