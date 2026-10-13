White House says Kimberly Guilfoyle asked to resign as US ambassador to Greece

The White House said on Tuesday that it has asked Kimberly Guilfoyle to resign as US ambassador to Greece amid reports of alleged misconduct involving gifts and claims that she sought money in exchange for access to administration officials.

In her first news conference, Katie Zacharia, who succeeded Karoline Leavitt as White House spokeswoman, was asked about the timeline for Guilfoyle's dismissal and possible replacements.

"We have asked Ambassador Guilfoyle to resign. She has been a wonderful asset to the team, and we wish her well," said Zacharia.

Zacharia's comments come one day after US President Donald Trump said his administration is considering removing Guilfoyle from her position.

The allegations against Guilfoyle include claims that she accepted lavish gifts while serving as ambassador and sought money in exchange for providing access to administration figures before her confirmation, according to media reports.

The State Department's Office of Inspector General (OIG) is investigating Guilfoyle amid the allegations, a source familiar with the inquiry told CNN on Monday.





