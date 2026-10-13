5 killed, 30 injured as passenger train derails in Pakistan

At least five people were killed and 30 others injured when a passenger train derailed in Pakistan's eastern Punjab province early Tuesday, local media reported.

All 14 coaches of the Rehman Baba Express derailed near Sher Shah Bridge in Multan, Geo News reported, citing police and rescue officials.

The train was traveling from the southern port city of Karachi to northwestern Peshawar when the accident occurred around 5.15 am (0015GMT), according to a passenger.

Rescue teams rushed to the scene and transferred the injured to Nishtar Hospital in Multan.

Officials said 13 coaches had been cleared, while rescue operations continued in the remaining carriage.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed concern over the accident and directed authorities to accelerate rescue efforts and ensure immediate medical treatment for the injured.

A passenger said workers had repaired nuts and bolts on the ninth coach near Rohri before the derailment. Authorities have not established the cause.

Pakistan has witnessed several deadly railway accidents. In August 2023, at least 30 people were killed and more than 100 injured when the Hazara Express derailed near Nawabshah in southern Sindh province, according to Geo News.





