Putin told Trump Kyiv scuttled negotiations possibility with strikes during Russian elections: Aide

Russian President Vladimir Putin told US President Donald Trump that Ukraine had undermined the possibility of immediately resuming trilateral negotiations by attempting to disrupt Russia's parliamentary elections, state news agency Tass reported Saturday, citing a senior Russian official.

The Russian presidential aide, Yury Ushakov, said Trump listened to Putin's position and would instruct that relevant message be conveyed to the Ukrainian delegation, which is in Miami for meetings with US representatives.

"By attempting to disrupt our elections — launching a massive drone strike on Moscow, other cities, polling stations, and specific individuals involved in organizing the vote on the main election day — the Kyiv regime has essentially scuttled the possibility of an immediate resumption of the negotiation process," Ushakov said.

"Now, as the president said, we will consider when these negotiations might be resumed," he added.