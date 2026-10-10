FOLLOWING HOUTHI ATTACKS, EUROPES AVIATION SAFETY ‌BODY EXPANDS SAUDI AIRSPACE WARNING

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) widened its Saudi Arabia airspace warning on Friday, after the Houthis attacked two airports.

The regulator said in an update to a conflict zone information, which was first issued last month, that recent attacks have demonstrated the ability and intent of the Houthis to strike targets "deeper inside Saudi territory."

"While the southern and south-western parts of Saudi airspace remain particularly exposed due to their proximity to Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, recent attacks have demonstrated the ability and intent of the Houthis to strike targets deeper inside Saudi territory, including in the Riyadh, Tabuk, Medina and Yanbu areas," it said.

It noted that within the broader escalation observed since late September, repeated missile and drone attacks targeted the area of the capital Riyadh, including its airport.

"During this period, attacks also showed a greater focus on aviation infrastructure than previously, increasing risks to aircraft on the ground and during take-off and landing in the affected areas," according to the EASA.

"These recurrent missile and drone attacks, together with the activation of air-defence systems, create an increased risk of misidentification of civil aircraft, as well as risks associated with missile and drone overflights, interception activity and falling debris," it said.

The advisory came after Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthi group recently carried out ballistic missile and drone attacks targeting Riyadh and other areas of Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia's Civil Aviation Authority said three people were killed and 36 injured in Houthi attacks on Abha International Airport in the southern city of Abha and the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.





