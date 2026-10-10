North Korea rejects US human trafficking report, threatens ‘toughest counteraction’

North Korea accused Washington on Saturday of using human rights allegations to undermine its sovereignty in the US State Department's 2026 Trafficking in Persons Report, according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

It threatened its "toughest counteraction" against the US.

A Foreign Ministry spokesperson called the report a "grave politically motivated provocation" containing fabricated allegations.

The spokesperson accused Washington of attempting to "politicize and weaponize human rights" as part of its hostile policy toward Pyongyang.

The ministry said the report constitutes interference in North Korea's internal affairs and rejected its findings.

Pyongyang also accused the US of widespread human trafficking, describing Washington's annual report as an instrument for justifying interference in other countries.

"The US 'human rights' racket against the DPRK (North Korea) ... will be the first target of the toughest counteraction against the US together with other hostile acts," said the spokesperson, without specifying potential measures.

The report, released on Thursday, retained North Korea in Tier 3, its lowest ranking, for the 24th consecutive year, citing state-sponsored forced labor and inadequate anti-trafficking measures, according to South Korea's Yonhap News Agency.

Previous US assessments accused Pyongyang of exploiting prisoners and overseas workers through forced labor, allegations North Korea has consistently rejected.



