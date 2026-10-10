Chile declares part of Santiago disaster zone after heavy rains

Chile on Friday declared part of the capital Santiago a disaster zone after torrential rains triggered flash floods and mudslides, leaving at least six people injured and forcing evacuations, according to local media reports.

The declaration for Las Condes, an affluent suburb of the capital, allows public agencies to adopt extraordinary measures to coordinate emergency assistance, assess damage, and support recovery efforts.

Heavy rain on Thursday sent torrents of water and mud through streets, swept away vehicles, and inundated homes.

The Mapocho River also overflowed, while flooding made roads impassable and prompted emergency crews to respond to calls for help.

Las Condes Mayor Catalina San Martin said 14.4 centimeters (5.7 inches) of rain had fallen in recent days, around nine times the average October rainfall, leaving the ground saturated and raising the risk of additional flooding and landslides.

At least six people were reportedly injured, including a one-year-old who suffered fractures.

Firefighters rescued or evacuated more than 1,000 people as emergency teams worked to assist residents, clear debris, and restore access to affected areas.

The National Disaster Prevention and Response Service also declared a red alert for 10 municipalities in mountainous and foothill areas of the Santiago Metropolitan Region due to the risk of additional landslides.

Authorities urged residents to follow official safety instructions as emergency services continued to assess the damage and respond to potential new incidents.

The flooding affected homes and infrastructure in the area, with emergency crews working to remove mud and debris from streets and help residents whose properties were damaged.

The disaster comes during spring in the Southern Hemisphere, when intense rainfall can trigger flash floods and landslides, particularly in areas where the ground has become saturated.

The government said the disaster zone declaration would help coordinate public services and provide assistance to affected households as recovery efforts continue.