Yemen urges UN Security Council to take action against Houthis

Yemen's government urged the UN Security Council on Friday to take decisive action against the Houthis, accusing the group of escalating attacks, recruiting children and displacing civilians while threatening regional security.

"Today's session is held at a time when we are witnessing ongoing escalation from the terrorist Houthi militias," Yemen's permanent representative to the UN, Abdullah Ali Fadhel Al-Saadi, told the council.

He said the escalation threatened the lives of Yemenis, the security of neighboring countries and the region, and one of the world's most important waterways.

Al-Saadi cited Yemeni government figures indicating that more than 100 children had died in September alone.

He also accused the Houthis of continuing to recruit children and deploy them to front-line positions. He stressed that children should be attending school and living with their families rather than being drawn into fighting.

"The humanitarian cost of this escalation uncovers the true nature of the project we are facing today," Al-Saadi said.

The envoy said Houthi attacks in recent weeks had forced thousands of Yemenis to flee their homes, pushing the number of internally displaced people above 200,000.

Many families had been displaced for a third or fourth time, he added.

Al-Saadi also reported that approximately 3,000 people had fled to Djibouti and said those affected urgently needed humanitarian assistance.

He accused the Houthis of targeting residential neighborhoods, markets, schools, camps housing displaced people and other civilian infrastructure.

- 'Threat is no longer an internal Yemeni affair'

"The threat of the Houthis is no longer an internal Yemeni affair that can be contained within our borders," Al-Saadi said.

"It is threatening freedom of navigation. This is not a future possibility. It is a reality that is expanding if they continue to enjoy impunity."

The envoy urged the Security Council to adopt a "clear decision" holding the Houthis responsible for the escalation and ensuring the implementation of existing council resolutions.

He called for practical measures to restrict funding, smuggling networks and transfers of weapons, technology and technical expertise to the group.

Al-Saadi also urged international action against those supporting the Houthis, specifically accusing Iran of backing the group.

He praised Saudi Arabia for providing a "practical example of solidarity" with Yemen and called on international partners to increase economic and humanitarian support for the government.

"In conclusion, a real peace is the peace that ends the coup and that restores the control of state institutions over our national territory," he said.

Al-Saadi said restoring state authority was essential to protecting citizens' rights, freedom and dignity and preventing Yemen from becoming a threat to regional and international peace and security.