UK Green Party concedes defeat in Holborn and St Pancras by-election

Britain's Green Party has conceded defeat in a by-election for the central London constituency of Holborn and St. Pancras, acknowledging that its candidate and party leader Zack Polanski will not become a member of parliament.

A Green Party spokesperson said the party would finish in second place, describing its performance in the traditionally safe Labour constituency as a sign of its growing political influence.

"It is clear now we will come a close second in this by-election. Taking the fight to Labour in one of its safest seats shows just how far the Greens have come," the spokesperson told the BBC.

The party said it would continue pressing the Labour government on affordable housing, public ownership of water and climate change.

"Greens will be there every single day, holding Labour to account and demanding the change people voted for," the spokesperson added.

Turnout in Thursday's by-election was confirmed at 38.76%, lower than that recorded in the 2024 general election.

The constituency became vacant after former Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced last month that he would step down as a member of parliament.

Holborn and St Pancras has long been considered a safe Labour seat. However, the Green Party has gained momentum since Polanski became its leader, with the by-election providing a significant challenge to Labour in the constituency.



