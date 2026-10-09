Pennsylvania governor says he hopes Netanyahu loses upcoming Israeli election

Josh Shapiro, governor of the US state of Pennsylvania, expressed hope that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would lose forthcoming elections in Israel, saying he has taken the country "down a very dangerous and isolated path."

"The people of Israel in another couple of weeks will determine who their leader should be. I hope it's not Benjamin Netanyahu," Shapiro said on Wednesday at a gubernatorial debate where he faced off his Republican opponent Stacy Garrity.

Shapiro, a prominent Jewish Democrat seeking a second term, leads Garrity by 25% points, according to a recent Quinnipiac University poll.

Expressing his desire to see "strong" US ties with Israel and the Israeli government, the democratic governor added: "That's not possible right now with the Netanyahu government in charge."

Israel is set to hold legislative elections on Oct. 27.

Netanyahu has headed the current government since late December 2022. He faces corruption charges, as well as an International Criminal Court arrest warrant over war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.



