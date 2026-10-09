Mexico to investigate video footage showing suspected cartel members deployed in Ukraine

Mexico's president announced Thursday that her government is launching an investigation into a video circulating on social media showing two armed men claiming to be cartel members deployed in Ukraine.

At a press conference, Claudia Sheinbaum said her administration is looking into the authenticity of the video and will investigate whether cartel members are being recruited by private mercenary companies or foreign governments to fight in the Russia-Ukraine war.

"We are reviewing the case, first to determine whether the video is authentic and, second, to see how these individuals ended up in that location," she said.

The short video, which surfaced on social media this week, shows two armed men in military gear identifying themselves as members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) and "La Chapiza," a faction of the Sinaloa Cartel.

In the less than 30 seconds of footage, the men are seen chanting the names of La Chapiza and the CJNG, as well as "Slava Ukraini" ("Glory to Ukraine").

According to Sheinbaum, the video was presented during a meeting of Mexico's Security Cabinet, a federal body composed of representatives from the country's military, navy, and security agencies.

If the video is authentic, she said "the authorities will seek to establish how Mexicans, in this case individuals who may belong to a criminal group, became involved in an armed conflict taking place in Europe."

This marks the first time the Mexican government has openly addressed rumors of Mexican nationals linked to organized crime fighting in Ukraine as mercenaries. However, since the beginning of the war in Europe in 2022, Mexican intelligence agencies have been wary of mercenaries with ties to drug cartels.

According to a 2025 report by French-based outlet Intelligence Online, Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) launched an investigation at Mexico's request into individuals suspected of joining the International Legion for the Defense of Ukraine as volunteers to gain advanced experience in drone warfare linked to Mexican drug cartels.



