Kremlin: Russia agrees with Rubio that Ukraine conflict is in a stalemate

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying on Thursday that Russia agreed with US Secretary of State ⁠Marco Rubio that the ⁠Ukraine conflict was in a stalemate.

"Yes, we agree with him," Russian news agencies quoted Peskov as saying on the ⁠sidelines of a meeting of leaders of ex-Soviet states in Turkmenistan.

State news agency RIA quoted Peskov as saying it was up to diplomats to find ways of moving towards peace.

"The art of diplomacy precisely involves finding some way out that would allow moving onto a peaceful ⁠track," ⁠Peskov was quoted as saying.

US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will meet Ukrainian representatives on Friday in Miami to discuss new ideas and try to produce a unified proposal for resolving the war, an American source familiar with the plan ⁠said on Thursday.

Peskov was quoted as saying he saw no immediate prospect for a three-way summit between Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and US President Donald Trump.

He restated the Kremlin's position that Russia wanted an overall solution ⁠to ‌the ‌conflict and was not interested ⁠in temporary measures, like a ‌limited ceasefire.

"We are not for a fragmented solution, we are ⁠for a comprehensive solution that will ⁠allow for sustainable settlement for many, many ⁠years, for decades," the agencies quoted him as saying.



















