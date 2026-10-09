Katie Zacharia picked as White House press secretary

Katie Zacharia, a communications adviser for President ⁠Donald Trump's Truth ⁠Social platform, has been offered the position of White House press secretary following Karoline Leavitt's departure ⁠from the role in August, a White House official said on Friday.

Zacharia did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but if she accepts the role, she would fill a critical role in the Trump administration before ⁠next ⁠month's midterm congressional elections.

The New York Times first reported the news.

Zacharia briefly served as a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security before departing in March.

The conservative commentator is a senior communications adviser ⁠for Truth Social and the Trump Media & Technology Group, according to her LinkedIn page.

Zacharia previously worked as a legal adviser for Fix California, a conservative group that aims to ⁠address ‌what ‌it described as "the left's stranglehold" ⁠on state politics. ‌The group was founded by Richard Grenell, who has served ⁠as Trump's envoy to Venezuela ⁠and is the interim president ⁠and executive director of the Kennedy Center in Washington.







