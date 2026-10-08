Vatican’s top diplomat on maiden visit to Pakistan

The Vatican's top diplomat Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher began his maiden visit to Pakistan on Thursday.

Gallagher, who serves as the Holy See's secretary for relations with states and international organizations, arrived in Islamabad on the first-ever visit by the Vatican's top diplomat to the Muslim-majority South Asian nation, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

During the visit, which runs through Saturday, Gallagher will hold meeting with Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar to discuss matters of "mutual interest, including interfaith harmony, dialogue and peace, as well as regional and international developments."

The Archbishop is also expected to call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and interact with members of the Catholic community in Pakistan.

"The visit marks an important milestone in the longstanding relations between Pakistan and the Holy See and reflects their shared commitment to further strengthening mutual understanding, cooperation and trust, while promoting interfaith harmony and peace," the ministry said, as the trip coincides with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and the Holy See.