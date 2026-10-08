UK Royal Navy service member charged with spying: Police

A 24-year-old member of the Royal Navy has been charged with offenses under the National Security Act (NSA) following an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing London, police said Thursday.

Teddy Young was arrested at his home in Bedfordshire on Tuesday and taken into custody in London, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Accoridng to the Crown Prosecution Service he is facing charges that between November 2024 and May 2025 he "engaged in conduct in preparation for committing an offence of disclosing protected information, contrary to section 18 of the National Security Act 2023."

Between the same period, it is also alleged he "obtained, copied, recorded or retained protected information, intending the conduct to benefit a foreign power, knowing or having regard to other matters known to him ought reasonably to know was prejudicial to the safety or interests of the United Kingdom, contrary to section 1 of the National Security Act 2023".

Young has been remanded in police custody and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court later Thursday.



