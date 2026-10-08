US astronaut Sian Proctor says space exploration can help make Earth more sustainable

US astronaut Sian Proctor said space exploration is not only about reaching new destinations but also about finding solutions to make life on Earth more sustainable.

Speaking to Anadolu on the sidelines of the 77th International Astronautical Congress in Antalya, Proctor, who piloted SpaceX's Inspiration4 mission, said seeing Earth from orbit changed her perspective on the planet.

Proctor, who also describes herself as a poet and artist, said one of the most striking moments of her journey was seeing what she calls "Earthlight" -- the planet's unique light signature that reflects the importance of Earth and all life on it.

She said future missions to the Moon and eventually Mars will require more efficient ways of managing food, water, energy, resources and waste, adding that technologies and innovations developed to address these challenges could also be applied on Earth.

"We go to space for here, for Earth," she said, stressing that solving problems in space can also help address challenges facing the planet.

Proctor also encouraged young people who dream of becoming astronauts to discover their unique talents and interests and use them to inspire themselves and others.

She welcomed Türkiye's role in bringing together space experts from around the world, saying its geographic position allows people from different regions to come together and "find their place in space."



