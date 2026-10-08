Philippine president says South China Sea code talks making ‘good progress’

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said Thursday that negotiations between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on a South China Sea Code of Conduct (CoC) were making progress despite persistent disagreements.

"We're working very, very hard, we're making good progress as a matter of fact, in terms of the code of conduct," Marcos told the 24th Forbes Global CEO Conference in Singapore, according to the Philippine Daily Inquirer.

He acknowledged difficulties in the negotiations, saying even the definitions of ordinary words had become contentious.

"My greatest fear is that some seaman, some soldier just makes a mistake, and that mistake turns into something that goes out of control," he said.

Marcos arrived in Singapore on Wednesday for a five-day visit aimed at strengthening economic cooperation and attracting investment in emerging industries.

The state-owned Philippine Information Agency said his itinerary includes talks with Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and a visit to Singapore's Nuclear Research and Safety Institute.

ASEAN and China adopted a nonbinding declaration governing conduct in the disputed waters in 2002, but negotiations on a substantive agreement have continued for years.

Manila has repeatedly accused Chinese vessels of dangerous maneuvers against Philippine ships, while Beijing maintains its maritime claims.

ASEAN and China aim to conclude CoC negotiations by the end of 2026.



