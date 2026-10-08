Syrian foreign minister, US envoy discuss bilateral, regional issues in Istanbul

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan Al-Shaibani and US Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack discussed ties and regional developments Thursday in the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency.

The talks also addressed prospects for cooperation and coordination "on several issues of mutual interest" and efforts to support security and stability.

"Pleased to meet with Syrian Foreign Minister al-Shaibani today to discuss our shared priorities in addressing regional threats," Barrack wrote on the US social media platform X.

Describing Syria as a "key component of the Middle East Rubik's Cube," he added, "History rarely offers a region the chance to rearrange its own pieces; it is offering one now."

For his part, al-Shaibani said they had "productive" discussions that reviewed several key priorities, shared perspectives on how to address them effectively, and discussed possible ways to move forward.

"Another productive meeting with Ambassador Thomas Barrack in Istanbul, Türkiye, as we continue our joint efforts to advance the interests of Syria and the wider region.

"We discussed a number of priority issues, exchanged views on how best to address them, and explored ways to move forward," al-Shaibani said on US social media company X.