Trump says call with Putin scheduled ‘very soon’ amid reports of suspected pneumonic plague case in Russia

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he has a call scheduled "very soon" with Russian President Vladimir Putin as Washington monitors reports of a pneumonic plague case in Russia.

Asked by reporters at the White House whether he had spoken with Putin about the issue, Trump said: "I have a call scheduled very soon."

"So far, we're in very deep discussions. We'll be able to report about it probably tomorrow," he added.

Trump earlier said the US is looking "very strongly" at the risk of pneumonic plague from Russia, adding that Washington will "help them."





