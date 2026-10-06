Trump says Republicans will 'do very well' in Nov. 3 midterm elections

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Republicans will "do very well" in the Nov. 3 midterm elections, saying his campaign rallies for congressional candidates have turned things around.

"I think we're going to do very well," Trump said when asked by Anadolu how comfortable he was about the midterm elections, now less than a month away.

"The rallies have changed things around. We're letting people know what the Republicans have done, and it's incredible," he said.

Trump said he was holding rallies frequently. "I'm doing them every night," he said.

Addressing inflation data, he also said prices are falling and that oil would follow once the war ends.

"Prices are now coming way down. And oil, as soon as the war is over, which will be soon, will be coming way down," he said.

Trump is not on the ballot in the US Congress' midterm elections, but hundreds of members of the House of Representatives and Senate are.

The number of seats Trump's Republican Party wins on Nov. 3 could have a major effect of the remainder of Trump's term.





