Switzerland to vote on easing arms-export restrictions on Nov. 29

Swiss voters will decide on Nov. 29 whether to ease arms-export restrictions under a reform backed by the government and parliament, Swiss public broadcaster SWI swissinfo.ch reported Wednesday.

The proposed changes would allow exports to countries considered close partners with similar export controls, even if they are involved in armed conflict, except in exceptional circumstances.

The list includes 19 European countries, alongside the US, Canada, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and Argentina.

The reform would also abolish the general requirement for buyers to sign declarations banning re-exportation without Swiss government approval.

Authorities could still require these declarations on a case-by-case basis.

Current law prohibits arms exports to countries involved in armed conflict or committing serious and systematic human rights violations.

Stricter rules introduced in 2022 removed the government's ability to grant exemptions.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Switzerland has refused requests from several European countries to transfer Swiss-made military equipment to Kyiv.

Parliament approved the reform in December 2025, but an opposing alliance collected 75,000 valid signatures to trigger a referendum.

Supporters, including right-wing and center-right parties and arms manufacturers, argue that existing restrictions weaken the industry's competitiveness and threaten its ability to supply Switzerland's army.

Opponents, including the Social Democratic Party, Greens and civil society groups, warn that the changes could send Swiss weapons into conflict zones and undermine neutrality and the country's humanitarian tradition.

They also say the reform would not increase support for Ukraine, which is excluded from the preferential list.

Swiss arms exports rose 43% in 2025 to nearly 950 million Swiss francs ($1.15 billion), with Germany remaining the largest customer.





