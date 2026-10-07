NASA’s Artemis II findings, AI for Mars missions and Japan deal to feature on day 3 of global space congress in Türkiye

NASA's preliminary Artemis II lunar science and data release, artificial intelligence for Mars missions and a new agreement between the International Astronautical Federation (IAF) and Japan will be among the highlights Wednesday as the 77th International Astronautical Congress enters its third day in Antalya.

NASA is set to release the first comprehensive collection of preliminary lunar science findings from Artemis II including data, images, audio and related resources during an afternoon session.

Earlier in the day, NASA Deputy Administrator Matt Anderson and Maj. Gen. Roberto Melgar Sheen, director of Peru's space agency, will brief reporters following the fifth annual Artemis Accords Principals' Meeting. The US and Peru are co-hosting the meeting, which will focus on recent developments and commitments to safe, transparent and sustainable space exploration.

AI will also feature prominently, with NASA researcher Steve Chien scheduled to discuss the use of trusted artificial intelligence on Mars.

The program will also turn to Europe's plans for future exploration, while a session will examine the next generation of orbital infrastructure and how the space sector is evolving beyond the International Space Station era.

Türkiye's first lunar mission will take center stage in the afternoon, with TUBITAK UZAY presenting plans for the world's first Lunar Water Lifecycle Observatory. The mission is planned to launch in early 2027 and aims to study processes related to water on the Moon.

Space governance will return to the agenda later in the day, with a session on Hong Kong's role in the evolving space sector examining governance, research, talent development and commercialization, as well as the city's potential contribution to the growing space economy.

Later, the IAF and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) are due to sign an agreement formally announcing Japan as the host of the 2028 Global Space Exploration Conference scheduled for May 16-18, 2028.

Other Wednesday sessions will explore nuclear propulsion for future space missions, planetary defense through a space-crisis simulation and the role of satellite resources in disaster response.

The five-day IAC, described as the world's largest annual gathering dedicated to space, is bringing together space agency chiefs, astronauts, scientists, researchers and industry leaders from more than 100 countries in Antalya. The event is organized by the IAF and hosted by the Turkish Space Agency, with SAHA Istanbul as co-host.





