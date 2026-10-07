Myanmar president arrives in Malaysia for talks on repatriation, bilateral ties

Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing arrived in Malaysia on Wednesday for a two-day official visit, with the repatriation of Myanmar nationals among key issues expected to be discussed with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, state-run Bernama reported.

The special aircraft carrying Min and his delegation landed at the Bunga Raya Complex of Kuala Lumpur International Airport, where he was received by Johari Abdul Ghani, Malaysia's minister for investment, trade and industry.

Min is scheduled to receive an official welcome at the Perdana Putra Complex in Putrajaya on Thursday before holding bilateral talks with Anwar. The Malaysian premier will also host an official luncheon for him.

Malaysia's Foreign Ministry said the visit would allow Anwar to continue direct engagement with Myanmar following a decision at the 48th ASEAN Summit in May to pursue "constructive and principled engagement" with the country.

Anwar earlier said he planned to invite Min for further negotiations on gradually returning Myanmar nationals while seeking guarantees over their safety and access to medical care.

Malaysia last week began repatriating 1,476 Myanmar nationals after Naypyidaw agreed to accept 5,000 people from the Southeast Asian country currently in Malaysia.

Anwar told parliament Tuesday that Malaysia had repatriated 10,000 Myanmar nationals held in immigration detention since January through air and sea routes.

Kuala Lumpur said Myanmar remained an integral member of ASEAN and that Malaysia would continue supporting regional efforts to promote peace, reconciliation and humanitarian access.

Since assuming the presidency in April, Min has visited India, China, Laos, Thailand, Russia, Belarus, Vietnam and Cambodia before his current trip to Malaysia.

Malaysia and Myanmar established diplomatic ties in 1957, while bilateral trade has reached around $1.6 billion in recent years.



