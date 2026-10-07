Messi says playing for Argentina 'most wonderful thing' after farewell

Lionel Messi described playing for Argentina as "the most wonderful thing that can happen to you" after ending his international career with a goal in a 3-0 win over Benin in Buenos Aires.



The 39-year-old ends his international career with 208 senior caps, the most of any player in the team's history, with his 126 goals for Argentina also a record.



Messi won the 2022 World Cup and two Copa Americas during his 21-year spell on the international stage.



On an emotional night, Messi also created the first two goals, assisting first another departing Argentina player in 38-year-old centre-back Nicolas Otamendi and then Nico Paz.



"I feel so many emotions," Messi, who announced his international retirement following this summer's World Cup and the death of his father, said in quotes reported by the Argentinean Football Association.



"The first thing I think about is my old man. I can only express my gratitude; it was a tremendous honour to wear this jersey for over 20 years.



"I never stopped fighting, never stopped giving my all. I swear to you that I'd like to come back for life, because playing for the Argentina national team is the most wonderful thing that can happen to you."



After a goalless first half in which Benin threatened not to stick to the script, Otamendi fired home after the visitors failed to clear a Messi corner.



Paz doubled Argentina's lead from the edge of the area after 61 minutes and inevitably Messi had the last word when Tamimou Ouorou's clumsy challenge on Agustin Giay resulted in a penalty, which the Inter Miami forward blasted into the top corner.



Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni said of his captain: "It's been a dream come true. I never thought I'd be the coach of the best footballer in history.



"We are eternally grateful to him for giving us the opportunity to be with him.



"The tears are because so many things are going through my head. Not seeing him anymore will be sad; he leaves us with an incredible legacy.



"The feeling of having him (Messi) on your side is incomparable... I've never seen that aura in anyone else in my life."



Brazil forward and Messi's former Barcelona team-mate Neymar wrote on X: "It's not just Argentina that thanks you, the world thanks you for everything you did for football.



"Thank you for making me love football even more, it was an honour to have played against you and even more so to make history by your side."



