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Kremlin says no Putin-Trump call agreed yet
Kremlin says no Putin-Trump call agreed yet
The Kremlin stated on Wednesday that no firm agreement has been reached regarding an upcoming telephone conversation between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump. The diplomatic clarification comes after Trump announced on Tuesday that he expected to speak with the Russian leader "soon."
The Kremlin said on Wednesday that nothing concrete had yet been agreed regarding a call between President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, who said on Tuesday that he would speak to the Russian leader "soon".