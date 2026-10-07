Hamas says its retaliatory attack shattered Israel’s ‘security doctrine’

Abu Ubaida, spokesman for the Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Palestinian resistance group Hamas, said Wednesday that the group's attack shattered Israel's "security doctrine."

In a statement, the Hamas spokesman said the retaliatory October attack represented a "military feat demonstrated through planning, execution and sophisticated strategic deception."

Abu Ubaida said the attackers made use of "opportunities," including Netanyahu's "narcissism, arrogance and underestimation" of his opponents.

Israeli opposition figures have held Netanyahu responsible for what they describe as "the country's biggest intelligence and military failure," which led several security officials to resign.

Netanyahu has rejected calls for a state commission of inquiry into the October events, denied responsibility and placed blame on the military.

Netanyahu faces charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust in three major corruption cases.

Alongside the domestic corruption proceedings, the International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu since 2024 on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity related to the war in Gaza.

Three years into Israel's genocide in the Gaza Strip, it continues to violate the ceasefire that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, with 1,467 Palestinians killed and 5,161 injured in attacks through Monday, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

Since the genocide began in October 2023, more than 74,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 175,000 injured, while around 90% of Gaza's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed.





