Turkish Space Agency signs 2 agreements to expand space cooperation at IAC 2026

The Turkish Space Agency (TUA) has signed two agreements with the space agencies of fellow member countries of the Organization of Turkic States as well as the UK Space Agency to help strengthen international cooperation.

The agreements were signed during the first two days of this week's 77th International Astronautical Congress (IAC 2026) in the Turkish Riviera city of Antalya, which began on Monday.

A new framework agreement builds on existing cooperation under a joint CubeSat project coordinated by the Organization of Turkic States, which Türkiye is a founding member of. It aims to advance joint work and lay the groundwork for future space projects.

The Turkish Space Agency also signed a declaration of intent with the UK Space Agency to develop cooperation and joint projects in space.

Organized by the International Astronautical Federation, IAC 2026 is being held at Antalya's NEST Congress Center under the coordination of Türkiye's Industry and Technology Ministry.

The Turkish Space Agency and SAHA Istanbul are co-hosting the event, with Anadolu serving as its Global Communications Partner.