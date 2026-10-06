Russia proposes restoring cooperation with Afghanistan through SCO

Russia on Tuesday proposed restoring cooperation with Afghanistan through the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) amid talks between the head of its Security Council and the Taliban administration's top diplomat

Russia's Security Council head Sergey Shoygu told Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi during a meeting in Moscow that his country viewed Afghanistan's integration into international relations, transport and energy projects, as a "key task in strengthening regional security and stability."

"One step in this direction could be the resumption of engagement with Afghanistan within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, utilizing the previously established contact group," Shoygu said at the meeting, according to Russian state news agency Tass.

Expressing Russia's interest in a "united, independent, and peaceful" Afghanistan, Shoygu was quoted as saying Moscow is ready to cooperate with Kabul in the fight against terrorism and drug-related crime.

Shoygu was further quoted as assessing Western statements about the possible return of US and NATO military infrastructure and facilities to Afghanistan as "absolutely unacceptable," adding that Moscow hopes that other countries will follow Russia in recognizing Afghanistan's Taliban-led government.

For his part, Muttaqi was quoted as thanking Russia's leadership for recognizing the current government in his country, stating that Kabul expects to strengthen cooperation with Moscow in areas such as the economy and security.

Muttaqi described the Moscow format of consultations on Afghanistan as an "important political initiative of the Russian Federation that has laid the groundwork for regular political consultations among the countries of the region."

"We are convinced that this process must continue and be further developed," he added.

Earlier Tuesday, Muttaqi held talks with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk in Moscow, according to the Russian government's press service.

On Monday, Muttaqi took part in the eigth Moscow format consultations on Afghanistan held in Russia's capital. That same day, he held bilateral talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in August 2021 after the withdrawal of US-led forces ended a two-decade war.

In July 2025, Russia recognized the Taliban administration as the official government of Afghanistan, making it the first country to do so.





