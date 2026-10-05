Türkiye offers condolences to Nigeria over military aircraft crash

Türkiye said Monday that it is "deeply saddened" over a military aircraft crash in Nigeria's Ondo state.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives resulting from the crash of a military aircraft today in Ondo state of Nigeria," said the country's Foreign Ministry in a statement.

The statement also offered the nation's condolences to those who lost their relatives in the accident and the people of Nigeria.

A military helicopter crashed in the southwestern state of Ondo on Monday, according to Jimoh Abayomi, public relations officer for the state police.

Abayomi said an investigation into the accident had been launched and that security forces had been deployed to the crash site.

Nigerian Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo told reporters that the helicopter crashed near the Igbokoda Naval Base.

He said 25 passengers and seven crew members were on board, adding that the wreckage had been located and search and rescue operations in the area are ongoing.

Keyamo did not provide any information on casualties or injuries from the crash.