Student protests continue across France as up to 500 high schools close

Student protests continued across France on Monday, with classes fully or partially suspended at between 400 and 500 high schools amid demonstrations over education conditions and a rise in related incidents, according to broadcaster BFMTV.

The figure represents roughly 10% to 13% of France's 3,700 high schools, Education Minister Edouard Geffray said, citing safety concerns at the affected institutions.

The protests, which began in the Paris region in mid-September, intensified last week as students demanded more resources, better-maintained school buildings, smaller classes and measures to address staff shortages.

In the Ile-de-France region surrounding Paris, more than 160 high schools were expected to be closed Monday, according to regional authorities.

The mobilization was accompanied by several incidents in Paris.

At Vauquelin High School in the capital, authorities reported three fires near the entrance Monday morning.

The school's headteacher alerted police after the first fire was reported at around 7.50 am local time (0550GMT), prompting firefighters to intervene and students and staff to be confined inside the building.

Around 100 students were reportedly evacuated from the school following the incident.

Meanwhile, students began blocking Turgot High School in Paris early Monday, using bins, fences and signs to obstruct access.

The Interior Ministry and Education Ministry have reported a significant rise in arrests and injuries since the mobilization began.

Authorities said around 5,000 people had been arrested since the start of the movement, about 85% of them minors in the Ile-de-France region.

Twenty-four schools have been "burned or ransacked," while 78 Education Ministry staff members and around 600 police officers and gendarmes have been injured, according to the education minister.

The minister also said 170 students had been injured since the protests began.

Five investigations have been opened by France's General Inspectorate of the National Police into incidents linked to the mobilization.

Prime Minister Francois Bayrou is seeking to ease the crisis by putting forward five proposals and has called for decisions to be reached before the end of October.





