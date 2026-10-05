Istanbul Airport remains Europe’s busiest with 1,587 daily flights

Istanbul Airport remained Europe's busiest airport, averaging 1,587 daily flights during Sept. 21-27, according to the European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation (EUROCONTROL).

The organization's latest European Aviation Overview showed Istanbul Airport leading the region in combined arrivals and departures.

Amsterdam Schiphol followed with 1,423 daily flights, ahead of Paris Charles de Gaulle with 1,384, Frankfurt with 1,359 and London Heathrow with 1,324.

Istanbul Airport's traffic declined 1% from the previous week due to weaker domestic activity, while remaining broadly unchanged from the corresponding period of 2025.

Türkiye's Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu highlighted the ranking in a social media post Monday, saying Istanbul Airport continued to maintain its leading position in Europe.

He said Türkiye was continuing to strengthen the infrastructure that positions Istanbul as one of the world's key air transport hubs.

The report also ranked Istanbul Airport seventh globally by average daily departures, while Amsterdam placed 10th.

Across the European network, daily flights averaged 35,279 during the reporting period, down 1.1% from the previous week but up 2.9% year-on-year.





