India, Switzerland to work for global peace, stability amid US-Iran, Ukraine wars, says Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Monday that India and Switzerland would work together for global peace and stability amid the US-Iran and Ukraine wars.

The remarks came as Modi hosted Swiss President Guy Parmelin, who is on an official visit to the South Asian nation.

Modi and Parmelin held "wide-ranging discussions" in New Delhi hours after the Swiss president arrived in India, Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote on US social media platform X.

Noting that India and Switzerland believe in "democratic values, rule of law, dialogue and diplomacy," Modi said: "We will work together for global peace and stability."

Modi said whether it is Ukraine or the Middle East, India "continues to support every effort towards peace."

"We also agree that reforms in global institutions are necessary to address the increasing global challenges," he said.

The Indian prime minister also said the two countries would "develop trusted supply chains and reliable solutions for the entire world."

"Today we recognized the new possibilities of cooperation in military exchange and defense production. We also agreed to promote cooperation in nuclear energy," he said.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs said key outcomes from Monday's talks included new agreements on "transport, mobility and infrastructure, migration and mobility, and young professionals, alongside new joint research in health, clean energy and space."

India, which established relations with Switzerland in 1948, recorded bilateral trade of approximately $23.35 billion in 2024-25.





