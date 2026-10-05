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News World Saudi-led coalition says it's carrying out military operation in Yemen's Hodeidah

Saudi-led coalition says it's carrying out military operation in Yemen's Hodeidah

The Saudi-led coalition announced Monday that its naval forces conducted a targeted military operation in Yemen's Hodeidah governorate, supporting a sweeping offensive launched by Saudi-backed government forces against the Iran-aligned Houthis.

Reuters WORLD
Published October 06,2026 01:00 AM
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SAUDI-LED COALITION SAYS ITS CARRYING OUT MILITARY OPERATION IN YEMENS HODEIDAH

The Saudi-led coalition ⁠fighting Yemen's ⁠Houthis said on Monday ⁠naval forces carried out a military ⁠operation ⁠in the Hodeidah governorate as Saudi-backed Yemeni ⁠government forces launched a ⁠major ‌offensive ‌against ⁠the Iran-backed ‌Houthis.