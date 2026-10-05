SAUDI-LED COALITION SAYS ITS CARRYING OUT MILITARY OPERATION IN YEMENS HODEIDAH

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Saudi-led coalition says it's carrying out military operation in Yemen's Hodeidah
Saudi-led coalition says it's carrying out military operation in Yemen's Hodeidah
The Saudi-led coalition announced Monday that its naval forces conducted a targeted military operation in Yemen's Hodeidah governorate, supporting a sweeping offensive launched by Saudi-backed government forces against the Iran-aligned Houthis.
The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis said on Monday naval forces carried out a military operation in the Hodeidah governorate as Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces launched a major offensive against the Iran-backed Houthis.