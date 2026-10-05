 Contact Us
News World Russian air strikes targeted port infrastructure in Ukraine's Odesa region, governor says

Russian air strikes targeted port infrastructure in Ukraine's Odesa region, governor says

Reuters WORLD
Published October 05,2026 09:28 AM
Updated October 05,2026 09:30 AM
Subscribe
RUSSIAN AIR STRIKES TARGETED PORT INFRASTRUCTURE IN UKRAINES ODESA REGION, GOVERNOR SAYS
Aftermath of a Russian military attack in Odesa (REUTERS File Photo)

Massive Russian air strikes targeted industrial and port infrastructure ⁠in Ukraine's ⁠Odesa region, Governor Oleh Kiper said on the Telegram messaging ⁠app on Monday.

All the fires caused have been extinguished so far, he added.

A Russian air strike on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-biggest city, killed one ⁠person ⁠and injured six others, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram late on Sunday.

The Russian defense ministry said on Telegram ⁠it hit Vylkove port, fuel depot facilities in Chornomorsk and cargo vessels, all in the Odesa region, as well ⁠as ‌a ‌power station in ⁠the Kharkiv region, ‌which it said were used ⁠for military ⁠purposes.