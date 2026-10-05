RUSSIAN AIR STRIKES TARGETED PORT INFRASTRUCTURE IN UKRAINES ODESA REGION, GOVERNOR SAYS

Massive Russian air strikes targeted industrial and port infrastructure ⁠in Ukraine's ⁠Odesa region, Governor Oleh Kiper said on the Telegram messaging ⁠app on Monday.

All the fires caused have been extinguished so far, he added.

A Russian air strike on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-biggest city, killed one ⁠person ⁠and injured six others, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram late on Sunday.

The Russian defense ministry said on Telegram ⁠it hit Vylkove port, fuel depot facilities in Chornomorsk and cargo vessels, all in the Odesa region, as well ⁠as ‌a ‌power station in ⁠the Kharkiv region, ‌which it said were used ⁠for military ⁠purposes.























