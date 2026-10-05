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News World Moldova says projectile hits bus, injures officer near Ukraine border

Moldova says projectile hits bus, injures officer near Ukraine border

Moldova says a projectile struck a bus near its border with Ukraine, injuring a border police officer and forcing the temporary closure of a key crossing.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published October 05,2026 12:46 PM
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MOLDOVA SAYS PROJECTILE HITS BUS, INJURES OFFICER NEAR UKRAINE BORDER

Moldova said Monday that a projectile struck a bus near its border with Ukraine, injuring a border police officer.

According to Moldova's Border Police, the projectile landed near the Palanca border crossing and ricocheted off the ground, striking a scheduled bus stopped near the barrier.

Authorities suspended operations at the Palanca-Maiaki-Udobnoe border crossing between Moldova and Ukraine, saying the incident occurred following Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure.

The origin of the projectile was not specified.