Moldova says projectile hits bus, injures officer near Ukraine border

Moldova said Monday that a projectile struck a bus near its border with Ukraine, injuring a border police officer.

According to Moldova's Border Police, the projectile landed near the Palanca border crossing and ricocheted off the ground, striking a scheduled bus stopped near the barrier.

Authorities suspended operations at the Palanca-Maiaki-Udobnoe border crossing between Moldova and Ukraine, saying the incident occurred following Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure.

The origin of the projectile was not specified.





