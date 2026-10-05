Qatar partners with Euroclear to widen foreign access to government debt market

Qatar's central bank and Euroclear, a Brussels-based provider of securities settlement and custody services, announced Monday a collaboration to establish an international settlement link aimed at widening foreign investor access to the country's domestic government debt market.

The initiative will allow international investors to access Qatari government bonds and sukuk, or Islamic bonds, through Euroclear's infrastructure, while giving issuers access to a broader and more diversified pool of capital.

The collaboration is expected to boost liquidity, improve market efficiency and deepen international capital flows into Qatar. It aligns with the country's Third Financial Sector Strategy and Third National Development Strategy for 2024-2030.

The link will cover eligible Qatari riyal-denominated conventional government bonds and sukuk.

Euroclear Bank will act as the issuer central securities depository, while Edaa, Qatar's central securities depository, will serve as the investor depository for local investors. Qatar Central Bank will act as issuer and paying agent.

Euroclear Chief Executive Valerie Urbain said the collaboration would "simplify market access, enhance liquidity and strengthen Qatar's appeal to global investors."





