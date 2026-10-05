Yemeni presidential council chief announces operation to retake Sanaa from Houthis

Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council Chairman Rashad al-Alimi announced Monday the launch of a military operation aimed at retaking the capital Sanaa and restoring state institutions from the Houthis.

"With God's blessing, Operation 'Dawn of Yemen' has begun to restore state institutions, liberate the capital Sanaa, and end the coup by the Houthi militias," Alimi said on US social media platform X.

He said the operation would be carried out by Yemen's armed forces and other military formations with the support of the country's "brothers and friends."

"With the will of our people, the bravery of our armed forces and all military formations, and the support of our brothers and friends, Yemen will move toward a new dawn of freedom, peace and stability," he added.

The announcement came as Yemeni government forces launched military operations against the Houthis in several areas, including the strategic Bab el-Mandeb region.

Earlier Monday, the Yemeni army said government forces had seized the Dhubab district and strategic positions around the Bab el-Mandeb Strait following clashes with the Houthis.

The pro-government Southern Giants Brigades also announced the launch of what they called a "decisive" military operation against the Houthis in the Bab el-Mandeb area.

The Houthis have controlled Sanaa since September 2014, along with large areas of northern and western Yemen, while the internationally recognized government and allied forces control areas mainly in the south and east.



