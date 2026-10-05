Lavrov calls NATO military presence in Afghanistan, neighboring countries ‘unacceptable’

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends the 8th meeting of the Moscow Format of Consultations on Afghanistan in Moscow on October 5, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow considers the deployment of NATO military infrastructure in Afghanistan and neighboring countries under any pretext "absolutely unacceptable," warning that such a presence could destabilize the region.

Speaking at the 8th Moscow Format consultations on Afghanistan, Lavrov said the Taliban-led Afghan government was governing "quite successfully."

"This August marked five years since the country's liberation from two decades of Western occupation," he said. "The national government that came to power, led by the Taliban movement, took control of the country's territory and -- it must be admitted -- is governing it quite successfully."

He said Afghan security forces were fighting ISIS (Daesh) and other "terrorist groups," while hundreds of militants had been eliminated and several high-profile attacks thwarted.

"I would emphasize that it is in our shared interest to help strengthen Kabul's counter-terrorism capabilities by providing logistical and expert assistance and maintaining contacts between special services and security agencies," he said.

Lavrov also said measures by the Afghan government to curb illicit drug trafficking were producing results, citing UN estimates that opium production had fallen 90% since 2022.

He said Afghanistan's economy continued to develop despite what he called severe Western sanctions, adding that around 170 manufacturing facilities had opened, and foreign trade reached $14 billion last year.

However, Lavrov said the humanitarian situation remained difficult, citing UN estimates that more than 17 million Afghans could face food shortages this winter and 22 million would need humanitarian assistance.

"Russia will continue to carry out regular humanitarian deliveries," he said, adding that the next shipment was expected to arrive in Afghanistan within the next "one or two months."