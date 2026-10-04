Brazil holds general elections as Lula, Flavio Bolsonaro vie for presidency

A voter checks-in at the polling station during the general election, in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil October 4, 2026. (REUTERS Photo)

Voting began across Brazil Sunday morning in general elections where nearly 159 million eligible voters are choosing the nation's president as well as state governors, members of Congress, and state lawmakers.

The presidential race is led by incumbent Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of the Workers' Party and Sen. Flavio Bolsonaro of the Liberal Party. They are among 12 candidates seeking the presidency, and the only competitors that have double-digit standings in the polls.

Polling stations opened at 8 am local time (1100GMT) and are scheduled to close at 5 pm.

Under Brazilian law, a presidential candidate must win more than 50% of valid votes to secure the presidency. If no candidate reaches that threshold in the first round, the top two will advance to a runoff on Oct. 25.

Voters are also electing governors and vice governors in the country's 26 states and its Federal District, all 513 members of the Chamber of Deputies, two-thirds of the Federal Senate, and members of state legislatures.

The campaign has been marked by sharp political divisions, with top issues including public security, the economy, and foreign policy.

Brazil uses electronic voting machines nationwide, allowing official results to begin being released shortly after polls close.