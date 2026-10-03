Two Iranian men appear in UK court over alleged terror plot

Two Iranian men who arrived in the UK on small boats identified the Jewish Museum and Heaton Park Synagogue in the British city of Manchester as targets for an alleged bomb plot, a court has heard.



Salam Ahmadyan, 36, of Liverpool, and Rahman Salehi, 34, of Salford, were arrested in Manchester on September 20 and charged on Friday with engaging in conduct in preparation for terrorist acts, Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) said.



Both men appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Saturday morning where Salehi, through a Kurdish interpreter, and Ahmadyan, through a Farsi interpreter, spoke to confirm their names, dates of birth and addresses.



District Judge Nina Tempia remanded both men into custody to next appear for a hearing on October 23.



Prosecutor Mark Luckett told the court: "Both defendants are accused of preparing acts of terrorism targeting the Jewish community in Manchester through the use of a homemade explosive device."



"The defendants were observed carrying out, what the prosecution say, is a hostile reconnaissance within Manchester's Jewish community, identifying attempted targets such as the Jewish Museum and Heaton Park Synagogue."



"They were arrested on September 20, 2026, ahead of the festival of Yom Kippur, widely regarded as the holiest day in the Jewish calendar."



"They were in contact with a third party who is alleged to have directed and coordinated the planned attack and provided instructions on how to assemble a home-made explosive device."



"It is assessed this individual is also an Iranian national and most likely operating from within Iran."



Salehi arrived in the UK via small boat in 2020 having previously claimed asylum in Germany and spending five years there, the court heard.



Salehi was granted asylum in the UK in 2023 and currently has leave to remain until July 2028.



Ahmadyan arrived via small boat in 2023 and has an outstanding asylum claim, the court heard.



The men are accused of getting instructions to make a chlorine bomb and acquiring liquids, components and equipment required in order to manufacture or assemble an improvised explosive device.



They are also accused of using the internet to identify and research potential targets, acquiring images, plans and maps of potential targets and conducting reconnaissance of potential locations for attack.



Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said: "These recent events are a stark reminder of the threats posed against this country from both terrorists and foreign state actors."



"Two suspects have been charged with planning a terrorist attack against Jewish communities in Manchester."



"This news will be deeply distressing for our Jewish communities, coming so soon after Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur."



"I know this will be especially true in Manchester, as we mark one year since the terrorist attack at Heaton Park Synagogue."



"The fact both suspects arrived by small boat several years ago is a reminder of the importance of our relentless work to tackle illegal migration into this country. While numbers are down, I know there is more we must do."



"It is no secret that this country faces a range of serious threats from the Iranian regime."



"They target our Jewish communities and try to silence their critics overseas, often through proxies and criminal networks to hide their involvement."



Deputy Assistant Commissioner Vicki Evans, CTP senior national coordinator, said they do not believe there to be any ongoing threat to the public in relation to the arrests.



She said: "I'm aware that the news of this alleged plot coming during the High Holy Day period has caused a great deal of concern to the Jewish community, as well as with the wider public."



"It also coincides with the anniversary of the devastating terrorist attack last year at Heaton Park synagogue and comes in a wider context of increasing anti-Semitic incidents across the UK, so we are very aware that this will likely increase what were already heightened concerns amongst the Jewish community."



"While this incident and the investigation into the RAF Fairford incident are not connected in any way, I want to reassure the public that CTP, working with our national security partners, are using the full range of our capabilities to protect the UK from any hostile acts."



