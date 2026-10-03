Severe weather hits Crete island, forcing road, school closures

Authorities on the island of Crete issued an emergency alert as severe weather brought strong winds, flooding and prompted road and school closures, according to media reports Friday.

Homes were flooded and roads were covered with debris due to heavy rain on parts of the Greek island, while strong winds forced ferry cancellations, broadcaster ERT reported.

Authorities said emergency services remained on high alert, with firefighters responding to incidents and crews working to restore access to affected areas.

Officials urged residents to follow safety instructions and avoid unnecessary travel as severe weather was expected to continue through Saturday afternoon.





