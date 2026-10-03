Pentagon chief orders election-year standdown to facilitate voting by members of military

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Friday directed commanders and supervisors across the military to conduct a one-day standdown this month to give service members time to vote, with similar pauses to be held in future election years.

In a video message on Friday, Hegseth said the standdown must take place no later than Oct. 15 this year and would continue during every election year. The midterm congressional elections are set for Nov. 3, but with mail-in and absentee voting, the casting of early ballots is common.

"We're not telling you who to vote for, but we will give you every opportunity to do so," Hegseth said.

He said service members stationed outside their home states can face difficulties obtaining, completing, and returning absentee ballots while serving away from home.

"So, take that day to fill out your absentee ballot, help your family members do the same, or go to the polling place yourself and exercise your right to vote," he said.

Hegseth cited a 2021 directive by then-Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordering a military-wide standdown to address extremism as precedent for temporarily pausing normal activities.

He described the initiative as part of what he called a "new and apolitical" Defense Department under President Donald Trump and said the measure was intended to ensure military personnel have an opportunity to exercise their right to vote.

"It's about time we prioritize that in this department, and we're fixing it right here, right now," he added.



