Israeli army blows up school, shells towns in southern Lebanon despite ceasefire

The Israeli army blew up a school, burned homes and carried out airstrikes and artillery shelling across southern Lebanon on Saturday, according to the official Lebanese National News Agency.

In Houla, in the Marjayoun district, Israeli forces planted explosives in a private school building and detonated them, destroying the structure, the agency reported.

Troops also set fire to homes in the town, it said.

Israeli artillery shelled Khiam and repeatedly targeted the towns of Tallouseh and Bani Hayyan, while warplanes carried out two strikes on Bani Hayyan, according to the agency.

In the Nabatieh district, Israeli warplanes struck Kfar Tibnit in two waves.

The outskirts of Mayfadoun and Zawtar al-Sharqiyah also came under "heavy and concentrated" artillery fire, the agency said.

Israeli forces carried out large detonations in Aitaroun and Tallouseh, it added.

In the Tyre district, Israeli artillery targeted Mansouri and Majdal Zoun, according to the agency.

Earlier Saturday, Israeli forces carried out several massive detonations in Mansouri, sending white smoke rising around residential areas, the agency reported.

The explosions caused tremors and loud blasts that were felt and heard in Tyre and surrounding villages, it said.

The agency said Israeli forces had previously blown up most of the public school in Mansouri, leaving only a small section standing.

On June 26, Lebanon and Israel signed a US-sponsored Framework Agreement in Washington providing for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory and the deployment of the Lebanese army to areas vacated by Israeli forces.

Despite the agreement, Israel has continued to carry out attacks in southern Lebanon and maintains a military presence in parts of the south, including territory it has occupied for decades and other areas seized during more recent wars and military operations.