NORTH KOREA REJECTS SEOULS ACCUSATION OVER DMZ MINE BLAST

Pyongyang on Friday rejected Seoul's accusation that North Korean mines seriously wounded South Korean soldiers in the Demilitarized Zone, state news agency KCNA reported.

Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said the accusation that the blast resulted from deliberate North Korean mine-laying was "groundless." She urged Seoul to stop attempts to "tarnish the image" of North Korea.

On Sept. 21, South Korea said, explosions caused by North Korean mines inside the 4-km (2.5-mile) wide border ‌that ⁠stretches across the Korean Peninsula injured three South Korean soldiers, two seriously. Its military demanded North Korea to apologize.