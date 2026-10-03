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News World North Korea fires unidentified projectile toward sea off east coast

North Korea fires unidentified projectile toward sea off east coast

North Korea fired at least one ballistic missile, Seoul's military said Saturday, a day after Pyongyang called the South "despicable" for demanding an apology over a DMZ blast that wounded three of its soldiers.

Reuters WORLD
Published October 03,2026 02:22 AM
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NORTH KOREA FIRES UNIDENTIFIED PROJECTILE TOWARD SEA OFF EAST COAST

North Korea fired an unidentified projectile toward the ⁠sea off its ⁠east coast, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

The ⁠launch came after Pyongyang's Kim Yo Jong, powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, issued a statement on Friday that dismissed Seoul's demand for an apology for North ⁠Korean ⁠mines that seriously wounded South Korean soldiers in the Demilitarised Zone, a heavily fortified area between the two Koreas.

South Korea said this week North Korean mines ⁠caused the blast that seriously injured two South Korean soldiers on a reconnaissance mission inside the 4-km-wide (2.5-mile) border that stretches across the Korean Peninsula.

North ⁠Korea ‌has ‌sharply ramped up ⁠hostility against ‌the South in recent years, disavowing unification as ⁠a national goal and ⁠calling South Korea its "primary ⁠foe."