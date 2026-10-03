North Korea fires unidentified projectile toward sea off east coast

North Korea fired an unidentified projectile toward the ⁠sea off its ⁠east coast, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

The ⁠launch came after Pyongyang's Kim Yo Jong, powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, issued a statement on Friday that dismissed Seoul's demand for an apology for North ⁠Korean ⁠mines that seriously wounded South Korean soldiers in the Demilitarised Zone, a heavily fortified area between the two Koreas.

South Korea said this week North Korean mines ⁠caused the blast that seriously injured two South Korean soldiers on a reconnaissance mission inside the 4-km-wide (2.5-mile) border that stretches across the Korean Peninsula.

North ⁠Korea ‌has ‌sharply ramped up ⁠hostility against ‌the South in recent years, disavowing unification as ⁠a national goal and ⁠calling South Korea its "primary ⁠foe."







